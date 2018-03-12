Medtronic (MDT) a Sell This Week

This week, Medtronic (MDT) stays a Sell based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Medtronic Plc's (NYSE:MDT) Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were below average conclusions in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and an industry group rated above average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MDT has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $111.1 billion market value, MDT ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Medical Specialties, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 145 among the 169 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 529 among the 655 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector, and number 3,940 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Medical Specialties industry group is ranked 63 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 8 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Medtronic places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MDT's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MDT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of MDT's shares based on the recent $82.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.