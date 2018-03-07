Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Hold at $96.57

This week, Microchip Technology (MCHP) stays a Hold based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Hold recommendation for Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MCHP has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

As one of the 373 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector MCHP is a component of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. MCHP's market value is $22.6 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for MCHP by Portfolio Grader places it 36 among the 62 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MCHP has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MCHP's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Microchip Technology a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MCHP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $96.57 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MCHP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.