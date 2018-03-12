Monsanto Company (MON) a Buy at $123.02

At $123.02, Monsanto Company (MON) a Buy based on the latest news, and comparative pricing of its shares. Monsanto Company's (NYSE:MON) Buy recommendation is all the more notable as a result of its being in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

MON is a component of the 16 company Chemicals: Agricultural GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 162 company GICS Process Industries sector. The market value of MON is $54.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MON puts it 5 among the 16 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Process Industries sector is ranked number 6 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Agricultural industry group is ranked 54 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MON has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MON's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MON's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Monsanto Company a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MON's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $123.02 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MON currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.