Morgan Stanley (MS) a Hold at $56.56 based on the latest market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) current Hold recommendation is based in part on an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average. The company derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

MS ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Investment Banks/Brokers, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, with a market value of $102.3 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 18 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Morgan Stanley has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MS's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Morgan Stanley places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $56.56 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MS currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.