Landmark Theaters Will Now Accept MoviePass

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc’s (NASDAQ: HMNY ) MoviePass will now work at Landmark Theaters.

The news means that subscribers to MoviePass will now be able to attend showings at any of Landmark Theaters 53 theaters in the U.S. This includes a total of 255 screens across 27 markets. Landmark Theaters notes that there will also be special benefits for moviegoers to take advantage of. This includes e-ticketing, advanced screening reservations, and in-app seat selection.

Landmark Theaters can be found in the following states.

Florida

Illinois

Los Angeles

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

New York

Texas

Wisconsin

“Our relationship with Landmark represents another milestone achievement in our journey to enhancing the current movie theater ecosystem,” Bernadette McCabe, Senior Vice President of Exhibitor Relations & Business Strategy at MoviePass, said in a statement. “It’s another step towards educating exhibitors on how we can work together in a mutually beneficial way to create a valuable and cost-effective experience for moviegoers.”

Customers thinking about signing up for a subscription to MoviePass can get the service for a cheaper price right now. The service is currently only charging $6.95 per month for a subscription. However, customers must take out a year-long subscription and have to be new to the service to get this deal. The offer will also only be available for a limited time. The normal price for a subscription to the movie watching service is $9.95 per month.

HMNY stock was up 11% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.