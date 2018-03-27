Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Landmark Theaters Will Now Accept MoviePass

Landmark Theaters Will Now Accept MoviePass

This adds 53 theaters to MoviePass

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc’s (NASDAQ:HMNY) MoviePass will now work at Landmark Theaters.

Source: Shutterstock

The news means that subscribers to MoviePass will now be able to attend showings at any of Landmark Theaters 53 theaters in the U.S. This includes a total of 255 screens across 27 markets. Landmark Theaters notes that there will also be special benefits for moviegoers to take advantage of. This includes e-ticketing, advanced screening reservations, and in-app seat selection.

Landmark Theaters can be found in the following states.

  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Los Angeles
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • New York
  • Texas
  • Wisconsin

“Our relationship with Landmark represents another milestone achievement in our journey to enhancing the current movie theater ecosystem,” Bernadette McCabe, Senior Vice President of Exhibitor Relations & Business Strategy at MoviePass, said in a statement. “It’s another step towards educating exhibitors on how we can work together in a mutually beneficial way to create a valuable and cost-effective experience for moviegoers.”

Customers thinking about signing up for a subscription to MoviePass can get the service for a cheaper price right now. The service is currently only charging $6.95 per month for a subscription. However, customers must take out a year-long subscription and have to be new to the service to get this deal. The offer will also only be available for a limited time. The normal price for a subscription to the movie watching service is $9.95 per month.

HMNY stock was up 11% as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

