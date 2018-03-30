MyFitnessPal Data Breach: 9 Things for Users to Know

The MyFitnessPal app website was hit with a data breach, according to Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) reports from yesterday.

Here are nine things you should know about the data breach:

UAA shares fell 3.8% early in the day before recovering slightly following the breach.

Data from the MyFitnessPal app was compromised, including information regarding users’ online fitness and nutrition.

The breach is expected to have hit roughly 150 million users of the app.

Information revealed through the breach may include usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords.

Under Armour says that MyFitnessPal payment information was not affected by the breach as the athletic apparel company collects and processes this data separately.

The company added that it does not collect government identifiers, including social security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

Under Armour said it first became aware of a potential breach on March 25, when it discovered that an unauthorized party had accesses the MyFitnessPal user data in February.

The company said it then took steps to notify affected users, although this information was not widespread until Thursday.

Under Armour is now taking the necessary steps to let affected users know about the breach, working alongside data security firms and law enforcement to assist in its investigation.

MyFitnessPal is essentially a fitness app that helps users track fitness goals information such as meals eaten and exercise routines. The startup was acquired by Under Armour in 2015.