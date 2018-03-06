National Bohemian Crab Shack Shandy: Natty Boh Releases First New Beer in 30 Years

National Bohemian is introducing its first new beer in over 30 years.

The new beer from National Bohemian is called Crab Shack Shandy. This new beer from Natty Boh is a golden light lager with hints of orange peel and lemon zest. It’s ABV is 4.2%, which is slightly lower than the normal beers 4.5% ABV. The drink is available now and will remain so throughout the summer.

Those looking to pick up the new beer can do so in a couple of ways. The first is from a tap at local bars. The second is six pack and 12 packs of the beer, which is more convenient for drinking it at home.

Unfortunately for those across the U.S. that want to try out the new Crab Shack Shandy beer from natty Boh, it is only available in a few select states. The states where customers can buy the drink from are Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. It can also be found in the D.C. area, reports The Baltimore Sun.

“We worked hard to create a brew for the summer season that truly represents the same laid-back, ‘pleasant living’ philosophy that the Chesapeake region is known for,” C-Mo Molloy, brand manager for National Bohemian, told WTOP. “Crab Shack Shandy is a nod to simpler, more leisurely days and we hope our fans will raise a glass together whether on the Bay, at the ballpark or at a crab feast with friends and family.”

