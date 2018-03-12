National Pi Day 2018: 8 Deals to Grab on 3.14

What are some of the best National Pi Day deals?

March 14 marks National Pi Day due to the fact that the number pi refers to 3.14 and March is the third month. The number is an important part of measuring the area of a circle as you need to measure the radius, circumference and use pi to calculate it.

Recently, scientists and mathematicians decided to honor the number with National Pi Day, which is a day that many have been celebrating with pizza and sweet pies due to its name. Here are eight of the best national deals on March 14:

Blaze Pizza : The pizza joint is offering pizzas for $3.14 all day long at its 240+ locations, with a limit of one pie per person and in-restaurant only.

: The pizza joint is offering pizzas for $3.14 all day long at its 240+ locations, with a limit of one pie per person and in-restaurant only. Boston Market : Chicken pot pies are also pies and Boston Market is offering one free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink for those who come in with a National Pi Day coupon, which they can get online.

: Chicken pot pies are also pies and Boston Market is offering one free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink for those who come in with a National Pi Day coupon, which they can get online. Cicis : This pizza locale has a BOGO buffet deal as you can buy one adult buffet meal at regular price and get the second for $3.14.

: This pizza locale has a BOGO buffet deal as you can buy one adult buffet meal at regular price and get the second for $3.14. Hungry Howie’s : In honor of the day, there is a two-day deal on March 13 and 14 where you can get a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any regular Howie Bread at the store’s regular menu price.

: In honor of the day, there is a two-day deal on March 13 and 14 where you can get a one-topping medium pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any regular Howie Bread at the store’s regular menu price. Fresh Brothers : When you order your favorite pizza online and use the coupon code “FRESHFAN,” you save 10% on your order.

: When you order your favorite pizza online and use the coupon code “FRESHFAN,” you save 10% on your order. Papa Murphy’s : For National Pi Day, you can get a large, thin crust, one-topping pizza for $3.14 online with no promotional code needed.

: For National Pi Day, you can get a large, thin crust, one-topping pizza for $3.14 online with no promotional code needed. Urban Bricks : Pizzas will be served all day at Urban Bricks for $3.14 apiece for dine-in orders only.

: Pizzas will be served all day at Urban Bricks for $3.14 apiece for dine-in orders only. Your Pie: This store is also selling an individual Pi(e) for $3.14.

Where will you head to this National Pi Day?