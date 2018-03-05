Netflix Introduces New Parental Controls

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is introducing new parental control features.

The new addition from Netflix allows parents to setup parental controls for individual shows and movies. This will require users to enter a PIN is they want to watch the content. The goal is to allow parents more control over what their kids watch on the service.

Netflix already has some similar parental controls in place. This includes requiring a PIN to watch shows of a certain maturity level. However, this may not give parents as much control as they desire, which is why the service is expanding the feature.

Netflix notes that it is also working to change how it displays maturity levels for shows to its viewers. It will now show the rating once the person has chosen to watch the content. The hope is that this will bring the maturity level of the show to the viewer sooner.

Netflix also says that it is considering making other changes to how it displays the maturity level of content. It wants to be able to make this information quickly available to viewers before they ever start the show or movie. However, it hasn’t yet said how it hopes to achieve this goal, only that it is working on a solution.

“These latest steps are part of our continuous efforts to keep members better informed, and more in control, of what they and their families choose to watch and enjoy on Netflix,” Mike Hastings, Director of Enhanced Content at Netflix, said in a statement.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.