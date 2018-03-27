Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Will Launch New Watch Models in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new smartwatches coming in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Apple Watch: A new rumor claims that AAPL is planning to introduce new smartwatches in 2018, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company will be releasing a new series of smartwatches later this year. One of the biggest changes that customers can hope for is a larger display. The rumor says that the 2018 Watch will offer a display that is 15% larger than what is on the current models. It also notes that the wearable will have a larger battery.

9.7-inch iPad: Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad launches today, BGR notes. The new iPad from the tech company will cost $299 for students and $329 for the average customer. This makes it the most affordable iPad yet. Its features include a Retina display, A10 Fusion processor, LTE support and a 10 hour battery life. To top it all off, the new tablet also supports AAPL’e Pencil stylus. The devices made its debut at the company’s education event in Chicago today.

Education Apps: Apple has plans for expand its education apps for the classroom, reports MacRumors. The news starts of with the tech company revealing that it will be bringing its Classroom app to Mac. It was previously only available on iOS devices. There will also be a new “Schoolwork” app for educators. This app lets them track the progress of students and supply them with digital schoolwork. It will also work with the Classroom app.

