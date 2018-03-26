New on Netflix in April 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in April?

Every month, plenty of new Netflix movies and TV shows make their way to the online streaming site and app, offering a combination of films that will appease the entire family. From goofball comedies to criminal thrillers, films based out of video games and robot action flicks, you won’t be bored as spring rolls in.

The service has been investing on bringing in more original films and TV shows in order to encourage movie buffs to subscribe to the app if they’re hoping to watch great content you can’t find anywhere else. Among next month’s selection, there are some Oscar-nominated films such as Cold Mountain and Seven.

Gangster classic Scarface will also be available, as well as buddy-cop comedy Bad Boys and prank extravaganza Jackass 2.5. Kids will be able to enjoy a Looney Tunes film as well as the live-action adaptation of the classic children’s show The Flinstones.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in the month of April:

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Deep Blue Sea

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Flintstones

The Lost Boys

6 Balloons (Netflix original)

Amateur (Netflix original)

NFLX stock gained about 6% on Monday.