New on Amazon Prime in April 2018: 20 New Movies

What’s new on Amazon Prime (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in April 2018?

Much like its competitors, the e-commerce site is hoping to rein in new customers with the wide selection of films and TV shows on its online streaming service. The company allows anyone with a Prime membership to watch a large chunk of its video content for free, plus a Prime membership also offers shipping discounts and other perks.

Next month will include a solid combination of classic films with some great contemporary ones to attract viewers of all generations. Horror fans will have an early Halloween with the original Friday the 13th film, which is still one of the creepiest films around.

A Clint Eastwood-directed crime drama will also be on tab next month for Amazon Prime users in Mystic River, which features powerful performances from Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon. Denzel Washington fans will be able to enjoy Philadelphia, which also stars Tom Hanks.

Here are the 20 best films of what’s new on Amazon Prime next month:

Basic Instinct

Brooklyn’s Finest

Carrie (1976)

Escape from New York

For a Few Dollars More

Friday the 13th

Man In The Moon

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Sleepers

Small Soldiers

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Steel Magnolias

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Karate Kid

The King Of Comedy

The Replacements

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

AMZN stock is up 4% Monday.