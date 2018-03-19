Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy > New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th

By Tirthankar Chakraborty, Zacks Investment Research

http://bit.ly/2HOSgLM

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI): This company that provides truckload transportation and brokerage services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): This builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL): This company that produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA): This manufacturer and seller of sporting goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM): This manufacturer and seller of passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

