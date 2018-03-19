Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI ): This company that provides truckload transportation and brokerage services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: General Motors Company ( GM )

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ): This builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: Stepan Company (SCL)

Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL ): This company that produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Stepan Company Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: Escalade, Inc. ( ESCA ) Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA ): This manufacturer and seller of sporting goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Escalade, Incorporated Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: KEMET Corporation ( KEM )

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM ): This manufacturer and seller of passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Kemet Corporation Price and Consensus

