Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI): This company that provides truckload transportation and brokerage services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: General Motors Company (GM)
General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): This builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: Stepan Company (SCL)
Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL): This company that produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Stepan Company Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: Escalade, Inc. (ESCA)
Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA): This manufacturer and seller of sporting goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Escalade, Incorporated Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th: KEMET Corporation (KEM)
KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM): This manufacturer and seller of passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Kemet Corporation Price and Consensus
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don’t buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.