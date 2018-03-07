American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE: AEL ): This company that provides life insurance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th: ArcelorMittal SA ( MT )

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT ): This company that owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 7th: FTI Consulting, Inc. ( FCN )

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN ): This company that provides business advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 14% over the last 60 days.

