Nintendo Direct 2018: Everything You Need to Know

The Nintendo Direct 2018 presentation was a memorable one as the company unveiled a number of highly-anticipated titles coming to its various consoles over the coming years.

Owners of the 3DS will be able to soon play WarioWare Gold, which includes 300 mini-games from the Wario franchise. A new Dillon’s Rolling Western title is also coming to the fold, allowing your character to team up with your Mii.

However, the two most exciting titles that are coming in the console are probably a remake of Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story, coming in 2019 with new features, as well as a remake of Luigi’s Mansion 3DS with a new Boss Rush mode.

Nintendo Switch gamers have plenty to be excited about, including a new Super Smash Bros. coming later this year, as well as sports game Mario Tennis Aces, coming on June 22. South Park: The Fractured But Whole is coming to the Switch as well.

The popular PlayStation 4 title Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy is coming to the Switch during the summer as well, while Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is finally coming to the console with an additional Super Mario Odyssey-themed level.

Other exciting Switch titles coming soon include Okami HD Switch, Dark Souls Amiibo with an Amiibo figure based on Dark Souls, Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido, Octopath Traveler, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes and puzzler Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.