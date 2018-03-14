Noodles & Co (NDLS) Q4 Earnings Top Analysts’ Expectations

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results after hours today.

The company reported a loss of $487,000 for its fourth quarter, or a loss of a penny per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned a penny per share, which was better than analysts’ expectations of a loss of a penny per share, according to the average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Noodles & Co also saw its revenue come in at $112.8 million for the quarter. For the fiscal year 2017, the restaurant chain said that its loss was narrower than it was a year ago at $37.5 million, or $1.20 per share, while revenue came in at $456.5 million for the year.

The company’s comparable restaurant sales fell 0.9% year-over-year systemwide for the quarter, while also falling 0.9% for company-owned restaurants and declining 0.9% for franchise restaurants. Noodles & Co opened one new company-owned restaurant in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year, comparable restaurant sales fell 2.4% systemwide, decreased 2.7% for company-owned restaurants and were down 0.5% for franchise restaurants year-over-year. Noodles & Co added that it opened 15 new restaurants in fiscal 2017, including 12 company-owned restaurants and three franchise ones.

The company projects that its full-year results will be in the range of a loss of a penny per share to a profit of 3 cents per share, while revenue is slated to be between $440 million and $450 million.

NDLS stock was trading flat after the bell Wednesday.