10 Passover Quotes to Celebrate the Jewish Holiday

What are some of your favorite Passover quotes?

The Jewish holiday starts Friday, March 30 and runs through Saturday, April 7, commemorating the liberation of God from ancient Egypt, marking the freedom of the nation with Moses leading the line. The event is believed to have taken place at roughly 1300 BCE, according to the Bible.

In a nutshell, the Jewish practice consists of one or two festive Seder meals on the first two nights, as well as the Passover sacrifice in the times of the Temple of Jerusalem. It is a time for families to gather and eat, drink and celebrate freedom.

We have compiled 10 of the best Passover quotes for you to share on social media.

“Passover affirms the great truth that liberty is the inalienable right of every human being.” -Morris Joseph

“The cause of Freedom and the cause of Peace are bound together.” -Leon Blum

“Passover is one of my favorite times of the year. This is when the whole community and family gets together to remember who we are and why we are here.” -Jennifer Wagner

“Passover is our tradition, and I like to keep up with that. Our ancestors couldn’t eat bread, and it’s nice for us to celebrate that every year by going through their struggles.” -Marsha Cohen

“Now you shall eat it in this manner: with your loins girded, your sandals on your feet, and your staff in your hand; and you shall eat it in haste-it is the LORD’S Passover.” -Exodus 12:11-13

“While the sons of Israel camped at Gilgal they observed the Passover on the evening of the fourteenth day of the month on the desert plains of Jericho.” -Joshua 5:10

“Passover and Easter are the only Jewish and Christian holidays that move in sync, like the ice skating pairs we saw during the winter Olympics.” -Marvin Olasky

