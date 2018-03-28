PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2018

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) released its April selection of PlayStation plus free games and it includes several great titles.

Source: Sony

PS4 owners will be able to access Mad Max, a 2015 video game inspired by the movie reboot of the same name, following an open post-apocalyptic wasteland made of deserts, canyons and caves. You embark on a quest for revenge in this game.

For this console, you will also be able to play racing video game TrackMania Turbo, which features support for virtual reality and it allows you to race in over 200 different tracks for bragging rights. PS4 owners will also be able to play Q-Bert Rebooted, a remake of the classic 1982 arcade game, in which you change the colors of cubes and hop them to battle enemies.

The aforementioned title is also available for the PS3 and PS Vita. Owners of the PS3 can access In Space We Brawl all month, which is a galactic, twin-stick shooter that can be played by up to four players, combining skill, fun and competition.

For the PS3, you can also play another racing video game in Toy Home, which is all about the achievements, including coins, medals and pass every checkpoint. PS Vita gamers can also access 99Vidas, which is a side-scrolling beat ’em up game with up to 11 characters you can choose from (you begin with five and you can unlock six more).

SNE stock gained 0.5% Wednesday.