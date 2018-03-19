Rita’s Italian Ice: Get Your Free Italian Ice on March 20

Rita’s Italian Ice is offering free ice on the first day of spring, which is tomorrow.

Tuesday, March 20 officially marks the end of winter, despite the fact that the weather may still have some catching up to do with the change of season. Rita Italian Ice is hosting its giveaway for the 25th time in that many years.

The chain is bringing back a springtime favorite for a limited time in PEEPS Italian Ice, which will be around until March 27. The flavor combines the springtime candy with ice and it is one of many flavors you can choose from, including Twizzlers Italian Ice and Hawaiian Punch Italian Ice.

The Rita’s Italian Ice Giveaway applies to participating locations all across the country, and other flavors include the new Stuffed Blendini, which gives guests the opportunity to stuff Hot Fudge, Hot Caramel, Strawberry Sauce or PeanutButter in the center of their Italian ice.

“At Rita’s, we believe it’s important to celebrate the everyday moments that make life special – from good grades on tests to job promotions, hitting the homerun in the little league game to a perfect pirouette in a ballet recital,” said Mike Lorelli, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice. “And while we believe all those tiny moments deserve sweet celebrations here at Rita’s, the First Day of Spring celebration holds a special place in the hearts of Rita’s treat teams everywhere.”

The chain is also rolling out a contest on social media for photographers who take pictures of their Italian ice and share it through social media using the hashtag #RitasFirstDayOfSpring. The contest runs from March 20 through March 24 and it includes 25 prizes.