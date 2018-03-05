Salesforce.com (CRM) a Strong Buy at $121.92

At $121.92, Salesforce.com (CRM) a Strong Buy based on the most recent stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Salesforce.com Inc's (NYSE:CRM) Strong Buy recommendation is all the more notable as a result of its being in an industry group and sector that are rated below average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

CRM is one of the 323 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector and is a constituent of the 83 company Packaged Software GICS industry group within this sector. CRM's market value is $88.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CRM puts it 9 among the 83 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Salesforce.com has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. CRM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Salesforce.com a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CRM's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CRM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $121.92 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CRM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.