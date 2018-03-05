The Sell for Amgen (AMGN) this week is based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. While Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) derives some benefit from being a member of a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked near average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this to some extent. Reasons for this recommendation include a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter. AMGN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is a $133.6 billion in market value constituent of the Biotechnology GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for AMGN puts it 277 among the 338 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. AMGN is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 537 among the 656 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector and 3,944 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 70 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AMGN's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Amgen places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AMGN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $185.08 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMGN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.