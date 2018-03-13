Sell for Amgen (AMGN) This Week

Amgen (AMGN) remains a Sell this week based on the latest market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ:AMGN) current Sell recommendation is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average, and an analytical score that is well below average. Being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this in whole or in part. AMGN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

AMGN is one of 336 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 655 company GICS Health Technology sector. The market value of AMGN is $137.7 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 272 among the 336 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 71 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 8 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AMGN's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AMGN's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Amgen's fundamental scores give AMGN a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AMGN's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMGN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $189.30 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMGN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.