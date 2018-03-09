The Sell for Anadarko Petroleum (APC) this week is based on the most current stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation for Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, analytical scores that are below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average. APC has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

As one of the 185 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector APC is a component of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of APC is $30.3 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for APC puts it 91 among the 134 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 110 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

APC has realized average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. APC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Anadarko Petroleum's fundamental scores give APC a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure APC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of APC's shares based on the recent $57.08 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.