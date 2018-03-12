The Sell for Anadarko Petroleum (APC) this week is based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Sell recommendation for Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) is grounded on a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average, an analytical score that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the third quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter. The company's recommendation is further impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are rated below average in attractiveness. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

With a $30.9 billion market value, APC ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for APC by Portfolio Grader places it 93 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 132 among the 185 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector, and number 3,711 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 107 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores APC has earned are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

APC's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. APC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Anadarko Petroleum's fundamental scores give APC a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge APC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of APC's shares based on the recent $58.03 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.