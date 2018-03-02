The Sell for Anadarko Petroleum (APC) this week is based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. The Sell recommendation for Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average. APC has maintained this ranking for the last month.

APC is one of the 186 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector and is a component of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of APC is $31.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for APC by Portfolio Grader places it 94 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. APC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Anadarko Petroleum places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge APC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of APC's shares based on the recent $57.14 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.