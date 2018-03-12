Sell for AutoZone (AZO) This Week

AutoZone (AZO) remains a Sell this week based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. The Sell recommendation for AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is a $17.8 billion in market value constituent of the Specialty Stores GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 38 among the 48 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. AZO is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 115 among the 150 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 3,659 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 103 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores achieved by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AZO's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. AutoZone's fundamental scores give AZO a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AZO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $659.40 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AZO currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.