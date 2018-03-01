Sell for CVS Health (CVS) This Week

At $67.73, CVS Health (CVS) a Sell based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The reasoning behind CVS Health Corp's (NYSE:CVS) current Sell recommendation is a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half. The recommendation for CVS is adversely affected by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. CVS has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

CVS ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Drugstore Chains, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $68.6 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 124 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CVS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CVS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. CVS Health's fundamental scores give CVS a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CVS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $67.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CVS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.