Sell for Foot Locker (FL) This Week

Foot Locker (FL) a Sell at $43.86 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Foot Locker Inc's (NYSE:FL) Sell recommendation is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 1 area: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average outcomes in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

FL is one of the 150 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector and is a component of the 38 company Apparel/Footwear Retail GICS industry group within this sector. FL has a market value of $5.3 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 35 among the 38 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Apparel/Footwear Retail industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores FL has received are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

FL's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. FL's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Foot Locker's fundamental scores give FL a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view FL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $43.86 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FL currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.