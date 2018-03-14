Sell for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) This Week

At $103.73, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell based on the most current SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. The reasoning behind The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) current Sell recommendation is an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. Being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

The company ranks in the bottom quarter of its industry group, Media Conglomerates, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Services, with a market value of $156.4 billion.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media Conglomerates industry group is ranked 126 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DIS scores are below-average in 3 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DIS's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. The Walt Disney Company's fundamental scores give DIS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DIS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $103.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DIS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.