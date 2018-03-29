Mighty Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) shares have gone limp, but shareholders shouldn’t be surprised. This week’s drubbing was preceded by a meteoric rise for the ages. From mid-February to mid-March, MU stock rocketed 69% higher, virtually uninterrupted. The stock was begging for some profit-taking to remove the froth.

With the excess now extracted, Micron is once again a buy. Here’s why.

For starters, the weekly chart remains one of the best uptrends on the Street. Momentum soared during the last upswing bringing renewed strength. While there is a small chance that we just experienced a blow-off top, I think buyers deserve the benefit of the doubt here.

We did see one major distribution day during the current pullback, but nothing that I find alarming or indicative of widespread register ringing. The next support on the weekly chart will arrive in the form of old resistance at $50. The fact that it’s a nice round number doesn’t hurt either.

The daily chart reveals sellers succeeded in taking Micron stock below its 20-day moving average, but not the 50-day. Further, if the $50 potential support zone gives way, we have a pair of prior peaks at $47 that could lend buyers a hand.

Finally, if bears really sink their teeth into the trend, monster support will come in near the $40 area. A cluster of bottoms and the 200-day moving average wait in that spot to turn the tide if the plunge were to reach such depths.

Regardless of if we see a few days further of bloodletting, I’m eyeing this dip as a put selling opportunity. The high implied volatility is allowing us to go a ridiculous amount out of the money and still garner a 10% return.

Source: OptionsAnalytix

Micron Naked Puts Await

Sell the May $41 puts for 50 cents. Consider it a bet that MU stock will sit above $41 at expiration. The options market is pricing in a 90% chance of success so consider the odds way in your favor. By selling the put, you do obligate yourself to buy shares at an effective purchase price of $40.50. That’s a hefty 22% discount to the current price.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig didn't hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.