Space Internet: FCC Approves SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Network

SpaceX has now garnered approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for an Internet network in space that may cover the entire Earth.

The network is called the Starlink satellite network and the agency has given the Elon Musk-led company U.S. approval to launch 4,425 low-Earth orbit satellites, which the company hopes will offer broadband with high speeds and low latency around the world.

The FCC did impose some conditions on SpaceX as the agency requires the company to launch 50% of the satellites by March 2024 and all of them by March 2027. The company says it will start launching operational satellites as early as 2019, with the goal of achieving the full capacity by 2024.

“Grant of this application will enable SpaceX to bring high-speed, reliable, and affordable broadband service to consumers in the United States and around the world, including areas underserved or currently unserved by existing networks,” the FCC order said.

Starlink will also need separate approval from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Plus, the FCC said that the approval is also conditioned on “SpaceX receiving a favorable or qualified favorable rating of its EPFD (equivalent power flux-density limits) demonstration by the ITU prior to initiation of service.”

The SpaceX satellites are expected to orbit at altitudes ranging from 1,110 km to 1,325 km. The news is a step in the right direction for Musk and co. as it will help the entire world gain Internet access in less than 10 years.