8 St. Patrick’s Day Traditions to Celebrate Ireland’s Patron Saint

What are some of your St. Patrick’s Day traditions?
Here’s what you should know about the holiday, which will take place on Saturday, March 17:
- St. Patrick is the Ireland patron saint even though he wasn’t Irish. He was a nobleman born in Britain, kidnapped by Irish pirates at the age of 16 and converted to Christianity in Ireland. Religious celebrations are common on this day.
- Irish music has always been a big part of the day, dating back since the ancient days of the Celts. The Irish used to be oppressed and forbidden from singing their own language, which is why they now celebrate the holiday in stride.
- Another popular St. Patrick’s Day tradition are the parades that happen all around the U.S. and the rest of the world. In Chicago, they paint the river green.
- The traditional meal of the day is corned beef and cabbage, due in part because corned beef was eaten instead of Irish bacon to save money back in the day.
- The leprechaun has also been a time-honored tradition of St. Patrick’s Day as they were believed to be tiny men with powers that could be used for good or evil.
- Shamrocks are the symbol of the day as the three-leaved plant explained the holy trinity in Christianity.
- Snakes are also a memorable symbol of the day because it is believed that St. Patrick banished all the snakes from Ireland with a staff.
- Finally, everyone grabs a pint of Guinness on the modern incarnation of St. Patrick’s Day because it is the drink of the holiday.