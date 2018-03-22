Meet the Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino

It looks like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has done it again with the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, an offering that is surely to change your future.

The coffee chain is no stranger to innovation as it has released quite a few bizarre sugar creations over the year, including the highly polarizing Unicorn Frappuccino from last summer. Some people loved the wonky colors and extremely sweet flavors of the item, while some found it too loud for their taste.

Now we have a Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino, a drink that seemingly came out of left field as the company hopes to capitalize on those looking for a little mystique with their coffee. A company spokesperson said that the base of the beverage is a creme-based Frappuccino (it contains no coffee in it) infused with peach flavor and bright turquoise sparkles that “create an enchanting marbling effect.”

Each Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino will be different as there are three different ones, differentiated by three possible candy gems on top that represent a wild prediction about the consumer’s future. The company adds that the reading shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

Blue candy gems are colored with spirulina and they suggest that adventure is in your future, while green gems are made with apple, pumpkin and spirulina, which foretell good luck. Meanwhile, purple gems are made with algae, cherry, purple sweet potato juices and more, offering magic, wonder and enchantment for the drinker.

SBUX stock slipped 1.2% by the end of trading Thursday.