5 Stephen Hawking Quotes to Remember the Iconic Physicist

Stephen Hawking passed away early on Wednesday morning while at his home in Cambridge.

Stephen Hawking’s death comes after 76 years of life. The famous physicist was diagnosed with a rare illness at the age of 22 that left him bound to a wheelchair. He outlived expectations from doctors, who were only expecting him to live to be in his mid 20s.

Stephen Hawking saw many achievements in his life. These include writing several books, the discovery of Hawking radiation and appearing on several TV shows. He also once had the chance at knighthood, but turned it down over a disagreement about government funding for science.

Stephen Hawking sired three children during his life with now ex-wife Jane Hawking. The two were divorced in 1995 and Hawking married Elaine Mason during that same year. Mason and Hawking divorced in 2006.

“He was a fun loving guy. Inside that shell, inside that body that was paralysed, was someone who was full of vigour, full of passion for life,” Jim Al-Khalili, a theoretical physicist at Surrey University, said in a statement obtained by BBC News.

InvestorPlace is remembering the scientists with a collection of Stephen Hawking quotes. You can check those out in the following gallery.

