The Strong Buy for AbbVie (ABBV) this week is based on the latest stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

With a $182.6 billion market value, ABBV ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 38 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 55 among the 656 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector, and number 367 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 94 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ABBV has received well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ABBV's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. ABBV's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AbbVie places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ABBV's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ABBV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 114.720 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ABBV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.