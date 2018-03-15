Strong Buy for AbbVie (ABBV) This Week

At $118.94, AbbVie (ABBV) a Strong Buy based on the most recent SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ABBV has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

ABBV is a $189.0 billion in market value member of the Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 39 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. ABBV is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 57 among the 655 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector and 406 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 90 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AbbVie has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ABBV's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. ABBV's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AbbVie places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view ABBV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $118.94 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ABBV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.