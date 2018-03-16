Strong Buy for AbbVie (ABBV) This Week

At $114.93, AbbVie (ABBV) a Strong Buy based on the most recent SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. AbbVie Inc's (NYSE:ABBV) Strong Buy recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are below average. ABBV has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

With a $182.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 39 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 57 among the 655 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector, and number 406 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 90 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AbbVie has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ABBV's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. ABBV's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give AbbVie a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ABBV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $114.93 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ABBV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.