The Strong Buy for Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) this week is based on the most recent stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is based in part on analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive. As a part of an industry group and sector that are rated above average in attractiveness, BABA's Strong Buy recommendation stands out even more. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BABA has had from Portfolio Grader for 10 months.

As one of the 150 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector BABA is a component of the 14 company Internet Retail GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BABA is $3,088.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group BABA's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 within the 14 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Alibaba Group Holding has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

BABA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below the industry average, while the rankings for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BABA's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Alibaba Group Holding a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BABA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of BABA's shares based on the recent $1219.47 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.