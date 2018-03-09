Strong Buy for Arista Networks (ANET) This Week

At $293.77, Arista Networks (ANET) a Strong Buy based on the latest stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. While Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) derives some benefit for its Strong Buy recommendation from being in in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this to a degree. Influencing this recommendation are a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, and analytical scores that are near average. ANET has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

With a $21.8 billion market value, ANET ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Computer Communications, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 9 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 92 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ANET has received well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ANET's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. ANET's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Arista Networks a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ANET's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of ANET's shares based on the recent $293.77 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.