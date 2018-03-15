Strong Buy for Mastercard (MA) This Week

Mastercard (MA) a Strong Buy this week based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness, Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Strong Buy recommendation is even more noteworthy. Factors in this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. MA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

MA ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Finance/Rental/Leasing, and in the top decile of sector group, Finance, with a market value of $189.2 billion.

The Finance sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Finance/Rental/Leasing industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Mastercard has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

MA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. MA's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Mastercard's fundamental scores give MA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MA's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of MA's shares based on the recent $180.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.