Strong Buy for Salesforce.com (CRM) This Week

Salesforce.com (CRM) a Strong Buy at $126.78 based on the most recent market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. Salesforce.com Inc's (NYSE:CRM) current Strong Buy recommendation is the result of a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile. The Strong Buy recommendation for the company is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. CRM has maintained this ranking for the last month.

CRM ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Packaged Software, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $91.7 billion.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 21 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Salesforce.com has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. CRM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Salesforce.com places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CRM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of CRM's shares based on the recent $126.78 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.