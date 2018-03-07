Strong Sell for Allergan (AGN) This Week

At $150.69, Allergan (AGN) a Strong Sell based on the most current stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Allergan Inc's (NYSE:AGN) Strong Sell recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. AGN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 15 companies within the Pharmaceuticals: Generic GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 656 company GICS Health Technology sector. The market value of AGN is $50.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AGN puts it 15 among the 15 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Generic industry group is ranked 92 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Allergan has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AGN's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Allergan places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AGN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of AGN's shares based on the recent $150.69 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

