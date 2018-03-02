Strong Sell for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) This Week

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) remains a Strong Sell this week based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The Strong Sell recommendation for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. CHK has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

The company ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the top half of its sector group, Energy Minerals, with a market value of $2.5 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Chesapeake Energy has received below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. CHK's scores for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Chesapeake Energy a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CHK's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CHK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of CHK's shares based on the recent $2.8 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.