Get Ready to Buy Acquisition-Ready T-Mobile US Inc. Stock

It seems like some kind of a miracle but T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS ) remains the only truly successful pure play wireless telecom stock. While all of its rivals have been crushed under enormous debt, and struggling to find a leg up in a commoditized business, T-Mobile stock has done exceptionally well, and managed to distinguish its business from everyone else’s.

T-Mobile stock stock has been in a trading range and looks like it’s going to fall back into the high $50s, which at the very least will be a good trading opportunity. And also a good time to open a long position.

Last quarter’s earnings were pretty darn good, with TMUS stock reporting record revenues, beating estimates by $0.11 per share and adding 1.9 million new customers. Those net additions blow away what the competitors were able to manage. In fact, it was almost 5 times the number of net additions then Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S ) had.

Postpaid churn also fell 10 basis points to 1.18%.

A Closer Look at T-Mobile Stock

This year, TMUS stock is going to be driven by management’s guidance of 3 million new additions, and 2.75 million new adds for 2019. Another amazing statistic is that T – Mobile opened almost 3000 new stores last year, 1500 new T – Mobile stores and 1300 new Metro PCS stores. That brings the total to 5300 T – Mobile stores, and 11,000 Metro PCS stores.

This is just incredible in an era in which wireless telecom is a commodity.

And of course, like all new stores, they’re going to ramp up and contribute more and more revenue going forward. Remember, that stores don’t just open and suddenly hit maximum revenue.

Not only that, since there appears to be demand, the company said it will continue building out these new markets.

All of this makes me wonder whether or not T – Mobile itself might end up being an acquisition target. Usually, it’s been the telecom company that acquires a distribution and content player.

If we assume that Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX ) will be permitted to tie up with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), and that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA ) will get gobbled up by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), that leaves either Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) or Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) as a potential buyer.

In that case, that would be the distribution player making a bid for the telecom asset. Although in the case of Comcast, it already has its content play with NBC – Universal. This would be a particularly terrific move for one of these two companies because T-Mobile stock has such terrific financial metrics. Last year T-Mobile stock generated EBIT of $4.8 billion, and free cash flow over $2.7 billion.

I’m not definitively saying that an acquisition is going to happen, but I believe it is possible and T – Mobile stock shareholders would demand a substantial premium.

With TMUS shares in a downtrend, and the market taking the big hit on Thursday that it did, jumping in with a small position should the stock fall into the high 50s would seem to have limited risk attached to it.

Lawrence Meyers is the CEO of PDL Capital, a specialty lender focusing on consumer finance and is the Manager of The Liberty Portfolio at www.thelibertyportfolio.com. He does not own any stock mentioned. He has 23 years’ experience in the stock market, and has written more than 2,000 articles on investing. Lawrence Meyers can be reached at TheLibertyPortfolio@gmail.com.