Taco Bell Chips Are Coming to a Grocery Store Near You

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) Taco Bell chips are coming to grocery stores across the U.S.

The move will have Taco Bell introducing three flavors of its tortilla chips to grocery stores. These flavors will be the following.

Classic — These salted chips will have a crispy texture that the chain says will be perfect for dipping.

— These salted chips will have a crispy texture that the chain says will be perfect for dipping. Mild — Customers that pick up a bag of Mild Taco Bell tortilla chips can expect to taste three types of pepper and cumin.

— Customers that pick up a bag of Mild Taco Bell tortilla chips can expect to taste three types of pepper and cumin. Fire — Those that go for the hottest of the chips will experience hints of jalapeño, chili peppers and paprika.

Customers that are looking to pick up a bag of the new Taco Bell chips will have a few different sizes to choose from. The Classic tortilla chips will be available in “1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 13 ounce and 30 ounce bags.” The Mild and Spicy tortilla chips will come in “1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 11 ounce and 30 ounce bags.”

“This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell,” Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer for Taco Bell, said in a statement. “Our sauce packets are one of the brand’s most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips.”

Customers will see the new Taco Bell chips start showing up in grocery stores this May. The chain doesn’t give prices for the chips, saying that grocery stores will be responsible for handling the final pricing for the products.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.