Target Unicorn Magic Ice Cream Makes Headlines

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) announced that it is rolling out a new ice cream called “Unicorn Magic.”

Source: Shutterstock

If you’re a fan of colors and unicorns, the retailer has you covered as the company launched Unicorn Magic, an ice cream that has a cherry flavor with sour blue raspberry, frosting swirls and glitter candy bits. The release of the ice cream is part of a line of new frozen treats that Target is looking to sell to consumers with a thirst for ice cream.

Other flavors in the series include Caramel Brownie Moose Tracks, Cherry Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Coconut, all of which are part of the company’s Market Pantry line. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) helped to start the unicorn craze with its wonky Unicorn Frappuccino, which many described as being extremely colorful and sweet, comprised of many artificial flavors.

Other companies have jumped on the unicorn bandwagon, including General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS ), which made a change to its Lucky Charms cereal by removing one of the marshmallow shapes on the cereal and replaced it with a unicorn.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K ) also announced that it is rolling out its own Unicorn cereal.

TGT stock fell about 0.1% after the bell Wednesday.