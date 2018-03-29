Celebrity Tax Fraud News: DMX Gets 1-Year Jail Sentence

In the latest celebrity news, DMX has been sentenced to one year in jail for tax fraud.

Source: Shutterstock

The rapper had reportedly failed to pay his taxes for years, owing $1.7 million in back taxes. He will serve one year in prison after a guilty plea to tax evasion that was offered last November but he wasn’t sentenced until Wednesday.

DMX attempted to get the judge’s sympathy by playing his music in order to lighten the sentence. The musician played the song “Slippin” from his 1998 album “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.”

The song talks about how he grew up in group homes and how it prepared him for jail, pushing him to grow up before he was ready to be a man. The stunt was designed to help the judge see how tough of a life DMX had growing up, but it didn’t affect the judge’s decision as the sentence remained the same.

Reports revealed that the prosecutors in the rapper’s case were gunning for a five-year sentence, but he was ultimately given four years less than what the prosecution expected. DMX has been sitting in jail since January and his bail was revoked after he failed a drug test, proving the rapper’s battles with substance abuse are still ongoing.

Rapper DMX has been charged in the past with animal cruelty, drug-related crimes, as well as weapon charges, among others.