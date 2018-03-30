Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Tesla Model S Recall: 12 Things for Owners to Know

Tesla Model S Recall: 12 Things for Owners to Know

The recall affects 123,000 Tesla Model S cars

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is issuing a voluntary Tesla Model S recall.

Source: Mike Lau via Flickr (Modified)

Here’s what owners need to know about the Tesla Model S recall.

  • The Tesla Model S recall has to do with the power steering of the vehicles.
  • The power steering bolts on the cars are seeing excessive corrosion.
  • This could lead to their failure, which would make it harder to steer as slower speeds.
  • However, TSLA notes that there haven’t been any accidents or injuries in connection to the issues.
  • Despite this, it is still recalling 123,000 Tesla Model S cars that were made before April 2016.
  • The company notes that the corrosion of powering steering bolts is the worst in cars subject to colder climates.
  • This is likely due to the salt put down on roads during the winter months.
  • Specifically, it saw the corrosion worst in areas where calcium or magnesium road salts are used.
  • To take care of the issue, Tesla says that it will be offering to retrofit the affected Tesla Model S vehicles for free.
  • It will be reaching out to customers to let them know when the process will be available in their area.
  • Tesla says that it will only take about an hour to complete the repair.
  • It notes that this recall doesn’t affect its Model 3 or Model X vehicles.

“Tesla plans to replace all early Model S power steering bolts in all climates worldwide to account for the possibility that the vehicle may later be used in a highly corrosive environment,” the company said in a statement obtained by CNBC.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

