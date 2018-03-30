Tesla Model S Recall: 12 Things for Owners to Know

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is issuing a voluntary Tesla Model S recall.

Here’s what owners need to know about the Tesla Model S recall.

The Tesla Model S recall has to do with the power steering of the vehicles.

The power steering bolts on the cars are seeing excessive corrosion.

This could lead to their failure, which would make it harder to steer as slower speeds.

However, TSLA notes that there haven’t been any accidents or injuries in connection to the issues.

Despite this, it is still recalling 123,000 Tesla Model S cars that were made before April 2016.

The company notes that the corrosion of powering steering bolts is the worst in cars subject to colder climates.

This is likely due to the salt put down on roads during the winter months.

Specifically, it saw the corrosion worst in areas where calcium or magnesium road salts are used.

To take care of the issue, Tesla says that it will be offering to retrofit the affected Tesla Model S vehicles for free.

It will be reaching out to customers to let them know when the process will be available in their area.

Tesla says that it will only take about an hour to complete the repair.

It notes that this recall doesn’t affect its Model 3 or Model X vehicles.

“Tesla plans to replace all early Model S power steering bolts in all climates worldwide to account for the possibility that the vehicle may later be used in a highly corrosive environment,” the company said in a statement obtained by CNBC.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.