This Week, Accenture (ACN) drops to a Buy

Accenture (ACN) drops to a Buy this week based on the most current news, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is all the more notable as a result of its being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. Reasons for this recommendation include an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The company is one of 111 companies within the Information Technology Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 323 company GICS Technology Services sector. ACN has a market value of $102.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for ACN by Portfolio Grader places it 35 among the 111 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Accenture has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. ACN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Accenture a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views ACN's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ACN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of ACN's shares based on the recent $158.550 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

