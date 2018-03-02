This Week, Aetna (AET) drops to a Buy

Aetna (AET) a Buy at $175.98 based on the most current SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Aetna Inc's (NYSE:AET) Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: analytical scores that are near average. AET has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

With a $57.4 billion market value, AET ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Managed Health Care, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, AET's Portfolio Grader score ranks 5 among the 11 companies in this industry group; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 78 companies in the sector of its Health Services sector, and number 658 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Services sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Managed Health Care industry group is ranked 2 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Aetna has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AET's operational scores provide very mixed results with a ranking for earnings growth and sales growth that are materially below average, while the score for operating margin is materially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. AET's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Aetna's fundamental scores give AET a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AET's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of AET's shares based on the recent $175.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.